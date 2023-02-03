Stroocks Merger Talks Face Pension and Accounting System Hur...

News From Law.com

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, beset by partner exits in recent years, has been in merger talks with multiple Am Law 200 firms, but the law firm is facing some challenges to a combination, including its pension program for retired partners and its accrual accounting system, according to sources familiar with the matter. In particular, Stroock has been in discussions with McGuire Woods, Steptoe & Johnson and, most recently, Squire Patton Boggs, according to a source. Representatives for these firms did not return messages seeking comment on merger talks.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 03, 2023, 4:00 AM