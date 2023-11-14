Stroock Partner Trio, Including 2 Chairs, Joins Squire Patto...

News From Law.com

Squire Patton Boggs has acquired three partners from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan including two co-chairs from the dissolving firm, the former firm confirmed on Monday. The relocation of Tom Firestone, formerly the co-chair of Stroock's government investigations and white collar practice, earlier this month to Squire Patton Boggs has been followed by fellow Stroock partners Shannon Reaves and Chris Griner, who formerly chaired Stroock's national security, CFIUS and compliance practice. Firestone and Griner are the latest leaders of Stroock to have found a firm to relocate their practice at a previous merger negotiation partner of their prior firm.

