Stroock, Nixon Peabody Plan To Merge, Schedule Announcement ...

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Nixon Peabody are discussing a merger between the firms, targeting this summer for announcing the combination publicly, sources with independent knowledge of the talks say. Stroock has been in the market for a merger partner as a recourse to the costly departure of 43 financial restructuring lawyers last March, which has been followed by several other sizeable group exits. The American Lawyer previously reported on the firm's discussions with McGuireWoods, Steptoe and Squire Patton Boggs as potential merger partners.

May 11, 2023, 4:47 PM

