Stroock Loses Business-Side Leaders, as Uncertain Merger Fut...

News From Law.com

Uncertainty around the strategic future of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has made it difficult to recruit partners to the firm, said one of two business professionals who recently parted ways with the firm. Recently departed business professionals include Regina Robbins, director of talent acquisition, and Jessica Grayson, managing director of business development and marketing, and capping off a string of exits from the firm that has included business leaders and partners.

Legal Services

August 23, 2023, 2:02 PM

nature of claim: /