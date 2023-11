News From Law.com

Cozen O'Connor has snatched up its share of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan attorneys in the wake of the firm's collapse, tacking on election and campaign finance veteran Jerry Goldfeder as senior counsel and Stroock's pro bono program director Kerry Cooperman as a member. In light of Stroock's upcoming dissolution, the duo will be joining Cozen's New York City office on Dec. 4, 2023, with Goldfeder founding a new political law and compliance practice.

