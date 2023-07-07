Stroock And Nixon Peabody Call Off Merger; Stroock Pursuing ...

News From Law.com

Negotiations between Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Nixon Peabody to form a single law firm have been called off by leaders at the firms, a Stroock spokesperson confirmed. "While we have great mutual respect for what we each offer the marketplace, together we decided that further talks are not in the best interests of either firm," a spokesperson for Stroock said in a prepared statement, noting the firm has begun pursuing merger opportunities with other candidates.

