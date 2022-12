Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swanson, Martin & Bell on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Honeywell International to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway on behalf of the Estates of Billy Stephens and Patricia Stephens, who died from heat exposure allegedly due to a defective thermostat. The case is 4:22-cv-00158, Strong v. Honeywell, Inc.