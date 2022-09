Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Prospect Airport Services Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Christensen Law on behalf of Kenicia Adams Strong in 2:22-cv-12116, Strong v. Delta Airlines Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 08, 2022, 10:55 AM