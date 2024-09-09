Who Got The Work

J. Micah Dickie of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for CHKB LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed July 24 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former assistant manager, who contends she was constructively discharged when the defendant falsely claimed she quit after the plaintiff informed the defendant that she was a transgender woman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:24-cv-03282, Strong v. Chkb, LLC.

Georgia

September 09, 2024, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Bobby Strong

Plaintiffs

Barrett & Farahany

Defendants

Chkb, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination