Strong Deals Led Troutman Pepper to Another Year of Revenue ...

Unlike many of its Am Law 50 peers, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders realized another consecutive year of record gains in its second full year as a combined firm, growing revenue 5% to $1.08 billion in 2022. Much of the firm's financial success came from another strong year of transactional work, helpful since the firm's revenue is considered by leaders to be weighted toward transactions versus litigation by a 60-40 margin. Firm leaders attribute continued success to capitalizing on strengths in markets that are growing in importance to the U.S. economy, namely financial services, life sciences and renewable energy.

April 10, 2023, 4:08 PM

