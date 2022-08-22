Strip Clubs and White Men: Female Associate Says Law Firm Is...

News From Law.com

A lawsuit claims New Jersey law firm Brach Eichler is a "boys club" that falsely attributed its firing of a Hispanic woman attorney to a downturn in business. When Regina Rodriguez was let go in January, she was told the firm didn't have enough work, but the true reason was her gender and race, the suit claims. At the time, Rodriguez was the only female attorney and the only attorney of color reporting to Edward Capozzi, head of the personal injury department.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

August 22, 2022, 4:28 PM