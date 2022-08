New Suit - ERISA

Ryder System and Alight Solutions were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by Ross F. Lagarde APLC on behalf of Melissa Stringfield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02763, Stringfield v. Ryder System Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 4:29 PM