Who Got The Work

Meade W. Mitchell and Keishunna R. Webster of Butler Snow have entered appearances for Erik Mendez Cruz and Rich Transport in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Nov. 21 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Chhabra & Gibbs and John D. Giddens PA on behalf of Jonah Stringer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00328, Stringer v. Cruz et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 05, 2024, 10:10 AM

