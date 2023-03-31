Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against AMETEK, a manufacturer of electronic measurement devices, and Robin Instrument & Specialty to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Lapeze & Johns and Lubel Voyles on behalf of the estate of Timothy L. Stringer, who died in an explosion while conducting a well pressure integrity test because he was accidentally reading the defendants' pressure gauge in 'Bar' units instead of PSI. According to the complaint, the defendants should have foreseen that customers in the U.S. who do not regularly use the metric system would have difficulty converting between Bar and PSI. The case is 6:23-cv-00415, Stringer et al. v. Robin Instrument & Specialty LLC et al.

Technology

March 31, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Ciji Stringer

Connor Stringer

Jane Belk

Loren Stringer

defendants

Ametek, Inc.

Robin Instrument & Specialty LLC

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims