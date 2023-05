New Suit - Copyright

The Rice Law Firm and the Law Office of Jeremy J. Thompson filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of adult film producer Strike 3 Holdings. The suit targets a 'John Doe' defendant for allegedly pirating and distributing more than two dozen Strike 3 films using the BitTorrent protocol. The case is 1:23-cv-02096, Strike 3 Holdings, LLC v. Doe.

Georgia

May 11, 2023, 5:10 AM

Strike 3 Holdings, LLC

Clark Hill

The Rice Law Firm LLC

John Doe

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims