New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter was slapped with an employment class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk, was brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of terminated or constructively discharged female employees who contend that the mass layoffs significantly impacted them more than their male colleagues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07739, Strifling et al v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 08, 2022, 6:46 AM