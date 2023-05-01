Who Got The Work

Davis Wright Tremaine partner Nathan Siegel has entered an appearance for ABC in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed March 17 in New York Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Robert Stridiron, accuses the defendant of using Stridiron's photo of a vandalized New York bus for an ABS news article without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-02287, Stridiron v. American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 01, 2023, 11:01 AM

Robert Stridiron

Sanders Law Group

American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims