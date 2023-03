New Suit - Copyright

ABC was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of photographer Robert Stridiron, accuses the defendant of using Stridiron's photo of a vandalized New York bus for an ABS news article without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02287, Stridiron v. American Broadcasting Co. Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 17, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Stridiron

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims