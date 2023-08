Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Citizens Bank and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Chenoweth Law Group on behalf of Kemp Strickland. The case is 3:23-cv-01126, Strickland v. Wilmington Trust, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Kemp Strickland

Plaintiffs

Chenoweth Law Group PC

defendants

Wilmington Trust, N.A.

Citizens Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property