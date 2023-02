Who Got The Work

Courtney B. Wilson of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Ross Stores, the discount retail chain, in a pending lawsuit over alleged ADA violations. The complaint was filed Dec. 30 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office of Joe Quick on behalf of Michelle Strickland. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:22-cv-02422, Strickland v. Ross Dress for Less, Inc.