Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at GrayRobinson on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Florida Combined Life Insurance Company to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney Matthew D. Liebenhaut on behalf of Lisa Strickland. The case is 4:22-cv-00312, Strickland v. Florida Combined Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 5:48 PM