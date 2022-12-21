Removed To Federal Court

Ciox Health LLC, a health care information company, removed a class action over medical record fees to South Carolina District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, accuses Ciox Health and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center of overcharging for patient records in violation South Carolina law. Ciox Health is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 4:22-cv-04607, Strickland v. Ciox Health, LLC et al.

Business Services

December 21, 2022, 12:11 PM