Who Got The Work

Spilman Thomas & Battle member Eric E. Kinder has entered an appearance for Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed Oct. 11 in West Virginia Southern District Court by the Employment Law Center; Josephson Dunlap LLP; Bruckner Burch PLLC; and Anderson Alexander PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as nursing assistants who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, is 2:23-cv-00676, Strickland v. Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc.

Health Care

November 27, 2023, 8:13 AM

