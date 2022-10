New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court centered on a $1 million loan between two individuals. The suit, brought on behalf of Sheila Strickland as successor to the late Lawrence Strickland, targets Richard Brouwer for allegedly defaulting on payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05795, Strickland v. Brouwer.

Illinois

October 21, 2022, 1:31 PM