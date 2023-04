Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amcor Flexibles North America Inc. and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Timmer & Judkins on behalf of a former quality assurance tester who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for complaining of race-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00122, Strickland v. Amcor Flexibles North America, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Strickland

Plaintiffs

Timmer & Judkins PLLC

defendants

Amcor Flexibles North America, Inc.

Ann Buck

David McGuire

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination