New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Campbell Knutson P.A. and Keller Postman LLC on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02382, Strenke et al v. Walmart, Inc.