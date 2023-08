Who Got The Work

Glenn C. Etelson of Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker has entered an appearance for Private Identity LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts 14 patents, was filed July 27 in Maryland District Court by Greivell & Garrott Johnson and Leason Ellis LLP on behalf of Dr. Brian Streit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang, is 8:23-cv-02031, Streit v. Private Identity, LLC.

Technology

August 18, 2023, 8:03 AM

