Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Automobile Association to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning property damage claims arising from a fallen tree, was filed by attorney Raed Shalabi on behalf of Robert Streit. The case is 1:22-cv-04531, Streit v. AAA Insurance Member Select Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 3:48 PM