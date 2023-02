New Suit - Privacy Class Action

JetBlue was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Hausfeld, Freed Kanner London & Millen and Lynch Carpenter, accuses the defendant of violating the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act by using 'session replay' software to monitor user activity on its website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00384, Straubmuller v. JetBlue Airways Corp.