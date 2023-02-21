New Suit - Privacy Class Action

BJ's Wholesale Club was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Hausfeld, Lynch Carpenter and Freed Kanner London & Millen, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of using 'session replay' software to track user activity on their websites in violation of the federal Wiretap Act and state privacy laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00470, Straubmuller v. BJ'S Wholesale Club Inc.

Wholesalers

February 21, 2023, 7:12 PM