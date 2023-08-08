New Suit

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued on Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Western District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by the Moody Law Firm on behalf of a machinist who contends that he was injured when he was struck by a train. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01414, Straub v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

August 08, 2023, 1:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Straub

Plaintiffs

Moody Law Firm

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act