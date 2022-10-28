New Suit - Employment

General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, and Jet Aviation Flight Services Inc. were sued Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Console Mattiaci Law on behalf of Christopher Stratton, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06319, Stratton v. Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 28, 2022, 6:13 PM