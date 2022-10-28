New Suit - Employment

General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, and Jet Aviation Flight Services were sued Friday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Console Mattiaci Law on behalf of a pilot who claims he was terminated for refusing the COVID vaccine despite informing his superiors of his need for exemption due to his cancer diagnosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06319, Stratton v. Jet Aviation Flight Services, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 28, 2022, 2:15 PM