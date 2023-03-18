Who Got The Work

Michael A. Ingersoll of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Mecklenburg County, Marty Prunty and Tyrone Wade in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Feb. 1 in North Carolina Middle District Court by a plaintiff claiming unlawful detainment. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, Stratton v. City Of Kannapolis et al.

Government

March 18, 2023, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathy Stratton

defendants

Charles County

City Of Kannapolis

City Of Newburg

Corporal William Harris

Daniel Harmon

Deputy Bagwell

Deputy Botforf

Deputy G. Fields

Deputy Johnston

Deputy Lerch

Deputy Willis

J. Caudle

J. M. Livengood

John Eller

Kelly Beswick

Laura Talley

M. T. Hoehman

Marty Prunty

Mary Jane Cupples

Mccheren

Mcdss Employee #3

Mcdss Employee #4

Mcdss Employee #5

Mecklenburg County

NC Actor #2

NC State Actor #1

Officer Bourgeois

Patrick Hart

Paul Jerry

Tyrone Wade

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation