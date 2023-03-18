Who Got The Work

Michael A. Ingersoll of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Mecklenburg County, Marty Prunty and Tyrone Wade in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Feb. 1 in North Carolina Middle District Court by a plaintiff claiming unlawful detainment. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, Stratton v. City Of Kannapolis et al.

Government

March 18, 2023, 10:12 AM

