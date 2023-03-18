Who Got The Work
Michael A. Ingersoll of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Mecklenburg County, Marty Prunty and Tyrone Wade in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se Feb. 1 in North Carolina Middle District Court by a plaintiff claiming unlawful detainment. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, Stratton v. City Of Kannapolis et al.
Government
March 18, 2023, 10:12 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Charles County
- City Of Kannapolis
- City Of Newburg
- Corporal William Harris
- Daniel Harmon
- Deputy Bagwell
- Deputy Botforf
- Deputy G. Fields
- Deputy Johnston
- Deputy Lerch
- Deputy Willis
- J. Caudle
- J. M. Livengood
- John Eller
- Kelly Beswick
- Laura Talley
- M. T. Hoehman
- Marty Prunty
- Mary Jane Cupples
- Mccheren
- Mcdss Employee #3
- Mcdss Employee #4
- Mcdss Employee #5
- Mecklenburg County
- NC Actor #2
- NC State Actor #1
- Officer Bourgeois
- Patrick Hart
- Paul Jerry
- Tyrone Wade
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation