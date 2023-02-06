Who Got The Work

Nicholas H. Lee of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein has stepped in to defend the founder and former CEO of AI text analytics service Stratifyd in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Morris, Manning & Martin on behalf of Stratifyd, accuses Xiaoyu 'Derek' Wang of secretly forming a Chinese-owned subsidiary and transferring source code to the business without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:22-cv-00683, Stratifyd, Inc. et al v. Wang.

AI & Automation

February 06, 2023, 4:16 AM