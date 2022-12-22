New Suit - Trade Secrets

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Stratifyd Inc. and Beijing Stratifyd Technology Co., providers of an AI-operated conversational text analytics platform. The suit pursues claims against Xiaoyu Wang, founder of Stratifyd and its former CEO, in connection with the company's decision early this year to shutter Beijing Stratifyd. The suit accuses Wang of secretly forming a Chinese-owned subsidiary without company approval, and transferring Beijing Stratifyd's assets to the newly formed entity, including the platform's source code, a complicated task which required the enlistment of multiple employees. The suit further alleges that Wang's version of the company is serving various former Stratifyd clients via unauthorized agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00683, Stratifyd, Inc. et al v. Wang.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 6:46 PM