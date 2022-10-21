New Suit - Trademark

Skincare company Stratia Inc. filed a trademark lawsuit against Liquid Gold Hair LLC on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Hart, seeks a declaration that Stratia's use of the mark 'Liquid Gold' is not likely to confuse consumers. The suit further accuses the defendant of submitting meritless take-down requests to Shopify and Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07684, Stratia Inc. v. Liquid Gold Hair LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 2:06 PM