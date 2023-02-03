New Suit - Intellectual Property

Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr and Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter on behalf of Strategy and Execution Inc., pertains to royalties due per a consulting agreement for the development of a line of ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The complaint also seeks a declaration that the defendant does not have greater intellectual property rights than the plaintiff to the formula and ingredients for the beverages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00135, Strategy and Execution, Inc. v. Black Rifle Coffee Company LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 12:06 PM