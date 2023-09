News From Law.com

Today the Lit Daily focuses on the last of three strategies that Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Boston-based trial consultant Jamie Laird have developed to address the post-pandemic uptick in $10 million-plus damages awards. They say lawyers should not only strive to make their damages case "simple, clear and brief," but they need to link it to the overall trial story.

