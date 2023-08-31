Strategy #2 for Dealing With Outsized Damages Awards: Rethin...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily column checks in with Boston-based trial consultant Jamie Laird about one of the three strategies she and Wilmer's Bill Lee have proposed to address rising damages awards in the wake of the pandemic. In particular, Laird says that trial teams should focus early in the process on identifying jurors' damages tendencies. "Outsized verdicts are awarded by jurors who are comfortable with high damages numbers," Laird said. "We need to identify who these jurors are."

Massachusetts

August 31, 2023, 7:30 AM

