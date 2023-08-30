Strategy #1 for Dealing With Outsized Damages Awards: Focus ...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily column checks in with Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr about one of the three strategies he proposes for addressing rising damages awards in the wake of the pandemic: Focus courts on consistently applying 'Daubert' to challenges to expert damages testimony. He said if 'Daubert' is applied as originally contemplated by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 1993, damages opinions that get before jurors will be "more precise, more supportable, and actually, I think, lower."

Massachusetts

August 30, 2023, 7:30 AM

