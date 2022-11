Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Red Vector Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bean, Kinney & Korman on behalf of Strategic Tactical Marketing, contends that Red Vector failed to pay the plaintiff for services rendered. The case is 1:22-cv-01350, Strategic Tactical Marketing, LLC v. Red Vector, Inc.

Business Services

November 29, 2022, 12:50 PM