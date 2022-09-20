New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Strategic Staffing Solutions LC. The complaint takes aim at Urban Armz LLC for allegedly failing to refund the plaintiff after breaching a supply contract for bulletproof protective gear ordered for Ukrainian first responders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12216, Strategic Staffing Solutions, L.C. v. Urban Armz, LLC et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 20, 2022, 4:07 PM