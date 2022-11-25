Who Got The Work

Arch Insurance Company has tapped lawyer Richard T. Pledger of Wright, Constable & Skeen as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 11 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Strata Solar LLC, accuses Fall Line Construction of failing to perform its obligations under a subcontract for a utility-scale solar photovoltaic project. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis, is 4:22-cv-00106, Strata Solar, LLC v. Fall Line Construction, LLC et al.

Insurance

November 25, 2022, 4:54 AM