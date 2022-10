New Suit - Contract

Arch Capital Group and Fall Line Construction LLC were hit with a complaint Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Strata Solar LLC, accuses Fall Line of failing to perform its obligations under a subcontract for a utility-scale solar photovoltaic project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00106, Strata Solar, LLC v. Fall Line Construction, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 11, 2022, 1:24 PM