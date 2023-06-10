Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Endurance Assurance Corp., doing business as Sompo Global Risk Solutions, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg on behalf of Strata Durant LLC, seeks to declare that Sompo had a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying wrongful death action. The case is 3:23-cv-01079, Strata Durant, LLC v. Endurance Assurance Corporation.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Strata Durant, LLC

Plaintiffs

Thomas Rubinsky

Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP

defendants

Endurance Assurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute