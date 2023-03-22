New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed an employment class action Monday in New York Northern District Court against plumbing supply distributor Ferguson Enterprises LLC. The complaint contends that maintenance technicians and warehouse associates/equipment operators are 'manual workers' and are therefore entitled to weekly paychecks under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00352, Strang et al v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Erasmia Deaver

Richard Strang

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches