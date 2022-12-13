Straightforward Case for Reversal: 3M Unit Appeals Earplug B...

Breaking News From Law.com

3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies filed its opening brief before the Seventh Circuit on Monday challenging an Aug. 26 ruling that refused to extend the automatic stay in its Chapter 11 case to include combat earplug lawsuits against 3M. Aearo attorney Paul Clement wrote that U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Jeffrey Graham's decision conflicts with case law and bankruptcy code. Since that ruling, 9,000 more earplug lawsuits have been filed against 3M, and trials are scheduled in January and February of 2023.

Health Care

December 13, 2022, 1:49 PM