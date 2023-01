New Suit - Patent

BMW Group, the German luxury automobile maker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The court case, filed by O'Kelly & O'Rourke and Meagher Emanuel Laks Goldberg & Liao on behalf of Stragent LLC, asserts three patents related to layered systems used in sharing information in an automobile vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00005, Stragent, LLC v. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.