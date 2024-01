News From Law.com

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young has selected former litigation department chair Michael O'Mara as the firm's next managing partner effective Jan. 11.O'Mara is succeeding the firm's current co-chair Jeffrey Lutsky, who served as managing partner of the firm for 18 years. The shift in leadership is part of the firm's succession plan, which it began enacting last January.

January 22, 2024, 4:05 PM

